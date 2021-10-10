Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth $799,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bunge by 75.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 186,790 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 12.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BG opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

