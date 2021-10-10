Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $26,039.30 and $215.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.94 or 0.06482306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00100001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

