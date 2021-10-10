Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.42). Syros Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.51 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $279.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.