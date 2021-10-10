InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

InterDigital has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years. InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

IDCC stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

