MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0272 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:MIN opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $3.84.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

