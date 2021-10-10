Fmr LLC Purchases 1,566,901 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.15% of Murphy Oil worth $539,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

MUR stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

