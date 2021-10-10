Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,106,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,084,193 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 10.72% of JetBlue Airways worth $572,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.