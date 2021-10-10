Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,623,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430,029 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Avantor worth $519,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 447.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.06.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.55. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,920 shares of company stock valued at $21,750,831 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

