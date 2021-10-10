Fmr LLC Has $612.06 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fmr LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,743,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,478 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.72% of U.S. Bancorp worth $612,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,205,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,914 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $62.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.