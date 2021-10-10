Fmr LLC Sells 81,514 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,213,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,514 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $642,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $326,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 488.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $349,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $498.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $560.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $280.38 and a 12 month high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.38.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

