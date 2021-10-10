Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 21,326 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,106,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,057,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

NYSE:CC opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

