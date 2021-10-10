Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.35% of Nucor worth $675,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

NYSE:NUE opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

