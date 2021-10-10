Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $753,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,497 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,972,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 104.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,291,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after purchasing an additional 660,416 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 634.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 435,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 376,336 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $131,049.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

