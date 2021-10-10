Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 127,141 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 84.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,141 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in News were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in News by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in News by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in News by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in News by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 222,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 118,153 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.08 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

