Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $694,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after buying an additional 555,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after buying an additional 1,004,852 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after buying an additional 541,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after buying an additional 135,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,301,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,301,000 after buying an additional 417,809 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $201.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.54. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.38.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

