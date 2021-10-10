Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after buying an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,604,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,039.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 375,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,382,000 after buying an additional 363,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

Shares of BMRN opened at $77.83 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

