99,805 Shares in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632,390 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

