ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $128.35 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.06.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

