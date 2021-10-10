ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STZ opened at $219.66 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

