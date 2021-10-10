1,336 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

ARKW opened at $142.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.35. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $109.56 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

