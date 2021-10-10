ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 6,444 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $154.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

