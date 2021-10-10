55I LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 72,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VVR opened at $4.42 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.