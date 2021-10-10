Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,681,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

