Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 10,400 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BRP by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in BRP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in BRP by 13.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 449.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 353,060 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.76.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.