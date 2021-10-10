Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 59.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $323.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $155.10 and a 12 month high of $359.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a PE ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SE. Citigroup increased their price target on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

