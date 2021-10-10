Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 236.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

