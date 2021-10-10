Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,151 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

