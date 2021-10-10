nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in nCino by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in nCino by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in nCino by 3,418.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $720,568.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,075,595.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,835 over the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NCNO stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.25 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

