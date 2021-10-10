The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.350-$8.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $340.28.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $289.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.50. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

