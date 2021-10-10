Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $633,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $20.00 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

