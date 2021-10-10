Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.