Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 174 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,272,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 67.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

CVLT stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.20 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.52, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.