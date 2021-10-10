BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Shares Acquired by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYJ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 25,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MYJ opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

