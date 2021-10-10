ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 36,716 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,716 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Matthews International worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Matthews International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Matthews International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Matthews International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Matthews International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.