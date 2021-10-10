ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 4,044.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 55.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 33.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGM stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $116.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.82.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

