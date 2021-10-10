Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 76.6% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 241,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 104,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 36.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 627,419 shares in the last quarter.

Tupperware Brands stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TUP shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

