Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $277.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.15 and a 200-day moving average of $316.18. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.