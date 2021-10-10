Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Voya Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

NYSE VOYA opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.