Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $186,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

