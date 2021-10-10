Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $294.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.29. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $220.25 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

