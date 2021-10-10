Veil Trading 67.9% Higher This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and $806.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,969.23 or 1.00149773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00061926 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.00349564 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.00242933 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.50 or 0.00585746 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.