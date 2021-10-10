DATA (DTA) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $132,592.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DATA has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One DATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00225915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00100638 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.