Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 123,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,944 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.3% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $2,088,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,861,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $617.02 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $393.02 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $666.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $606.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

