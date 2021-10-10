$0.14 EPS Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.13. PennantPark Investment also reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNNT. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth about $4,376,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 587,519 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $3,016,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth about $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.54 million, a PE ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.