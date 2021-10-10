Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $781.00

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 781 ($10.20) and traded as low as GBX 752 ($9.82). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 752 ($9.82), with a volume of 103,784 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 781 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 762.15. The stock has a market cap of £924.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

