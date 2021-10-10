BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $559.46

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 559.46 ($7.31) and traded as low as GBX 524 ($6.85). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.99), with a volume of 286,023 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 559.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 598.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £982.69 million and a PE ratio of 2.59.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

In other news, insider David Cheyne purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 565 ($7.38) per share, for a total transaction of £62,150 ($81,199.37).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.