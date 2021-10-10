Trexquant Investment LP Trims Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,844 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 348.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 30.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $30.55 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,951 shares of company stock worth $564,717. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

