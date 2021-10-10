Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gentex by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 335,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Gentex by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter worth about $393,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

