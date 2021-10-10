Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,188 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,619 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,211,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

PEGA opened at $124.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

