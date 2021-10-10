Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,611 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Ooma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ooma by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OOMA opened at $19.56 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $459.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

